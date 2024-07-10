Nicolas Cage‘s son Weston Cage Coppola has been arrested on felony warrant, Us Weekly can confirm.

Cage Coppola, 33, was arrested by the LAPD Fugitives Department and taken into custody on Wednesday, July 10, for an alleged incident that took place in April. His bail was set at $150,000 but he was released on bond, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us.

Us has reached out to Cage Coppola’s team.

While details about the incident are unknown, his mother, Christine Fulton, sustained injuries to her face in April after Cage Coppola’s friends allegedly called her to help him during a mental health crisis the week prior.

Related: Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

Fulton shared a statement about the incident shortly after the news broke, disputing

reports that there was a disagreement between her and Cage Coppola before the alleged altercation occurred.

“Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident,” Fulton said in the statement, according to People. “On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston’s best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis.”

Noting that she “acted swiftly to ensure [Weston’s] safety,” the actress continued, “Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience.”

She added, “I have always supported helping my son with his mental health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs.”

Cage Coppola has had multiple run-ins with the law through the years.

Related: Nicolas Cage’s Family Guide: Meet the Actor’s 3 Children and Their Mothers Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Nicolas Cage is the doting dad of three children. Cage became a father for the first time in December 1990 when the actor welcomed son Weston with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton. After Weston’s birth, Cage and Fulton were no longer romantically involved. Cage moved on with Patricia Arquette whom he was married to from […]

In 2017, he was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges after hitting stop signs, a street sign, parked cars and multiple mailboxes before crashing into a tree and fleeing the scene, according to police. He was not charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Cage Coppola was also arrested on domestic violence charges in 2011 along with ex-wife Nikki Williams. He denied “attacking” his wife in a statement posted to Facebook at the time, according to ABC News.

Cage Coppola is one of Cage’s three children. The National Treasure star is also dad to Kal-El Coppola, 18, whom he shares with his third wife, Alice Kim, and daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, 1, whom he shares with current and fifth wife Riko Shibata.