Nicolas Cage is the doting dad of three children.

Cage became a father for the first time in December 1990 when the actor welcomed son Weston with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton. After Weston’s birth, Cage and Fulton were no longer romantically involved. Cage moved on with Patricia Arquette whom he was married to from 1995 to 2001 and the late Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004.

After his respective splits from Arquette and Presley, the National Treasure star became a dad again when he welcomed son Kal-El with his third wife, Alice Kim, in 2005. Kim and Cage tied the knot in 2004 after two months of dating. In 2016, they divorced after 12 years of marriage.

Five years later, Cage found love again with current wife Riko Shibata. The couple wed in February 2021. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that Shibata and Cage had welcomed a daughter, August.

“Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the pair said in a statement at the time. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”

In July 2024, Cage opened up about being a dad and how he never expected to share his children with three different women.

“They’re all different experiences,” Cage said of his bond with his little ones to The New Yorker. “Each one has a different mother. It’s not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married — that I would have three different children with three different moms — but nonetheless that’s what’s happened. So every child is different. There’s a different kind of level of attention.”

Keep scrolling to get to know Cage’s children:

Weston Cage Coppola

Weston is the eldest son of Cage as he was born in 1990. He’s followed in his father’s Hollywood footsteps, pursuing a career in acting and music. Weston made his film debut in his father’s 2006 movie Lord of the War.

He’s also appeared in TV series including NCIS: Los Angeles, Undercover and more. Most recently, Weston had a role in the 2024 films The Night They Came Home, Darkness of Man and Boneyard. In addition to acting, Weston was also the founder of two metal bands: Eyes of Noctum and Arsh Anubis.

In his romantic life, Weston was previously married to musician Nikki Williams from 2011 to 2013. Following his split from Williams, Weston moved on with Danielle Cage, whom he wed in2013, but the pair split three years later. The exes share sons Lucian and Sorin, whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2016, respectively. In 2018, Weston tied the knot with current wife Hila Cage Coppola, with whom he shares twin daughters.

Kal-El Coppola

Kal-El was born in October 2005 and his name was inspired by his father’s affinity for Superman. While Nicolas didn’t get to play Superman himself, Kal-El provided the voice of another DC comics icon, a young Bruce Wayne, in the 2018 animated film Teen Titans GO! To the Movies.

August Francesca Coppola Cage

August was born in September 2022 and is Nicolas’ sole daughter. After her birth, the actor opened up about the special meaning behind her moniker.

“Augie was my father’s nickname,” he explained to GQ in March 2022. “And my uncle [Francis Ford Coppola] has decided to change his name to Francesco. … [The baby] is, like, a little edamame. A little bean.”