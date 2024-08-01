Nicolas Cage’s eldest son, Weston Cage Coppola, responded to his mom Christina Fulton’s claims that he needs “help” after he allegedly assaulted her.

“She needs help,” Cage Coppola, 33, quipped when TMZ approached him outside a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, July 31, referring to his mother, 57.

Earlier that day, Cage Coppola pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident in April when Fulton claimed that her son beat her when she tried to help him during a mental breakdown.

Outside the courthouse, TMZ asked Cage Coppola if he’d “reconciled” with his mother, but he stayed quiet. The outlet also spoke with Fulton after her court appearance.

“I hope he gets the help he needs,” she said, noting that she couldn’t speak on their relationship any further.

Us Weekly confirmed on July 10 that Cage Coppola, who is the only son of Cage, 60, and Fulton, was taken into custody by the LAPD Fugitives Department for an incident that transpired in April.

Fulton was present when the altercation occurred and exclusively told Us what she remembered earlier this month.

“On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m. I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help,” she explained. “When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage.”

Fulton recalled her son’s demeanor changing “within minutes” of her arrival, which is when he allegedly lashed out at her. “I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries,” she said.

While Fulton was allegedly harmed by Cage Coppola — Us has viewed photos of the alleged attack showing her with a swollen jaw and facial bruising — she said she tried to avoid her son going to jail.

“Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental health evaluation, the police officers refused my request and neglected my urgent need for my medical attention,” she alleged.

Fulton’s lawyer Allen Sepanyan also claimed to Us that medical aid and medical attention were not provided at the scene and an ambulance was not called.

Fulton concluded by saying that as a mother she is “deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs.”

Cage Coppola, meanwhile, told Us in an exclusive statement on July 11, “There is no help I desperately need. There is a lot of inaccurate information printed.”

Following his arrest, Cage Coppola was released on $150,000 bail. In addition to Cage Coppola’s guilty plea being entered on Wednesday, a judge issued a protective order for Fulton. Cage Coppola is set to return to court in September.

Cage, for his part, has yet to publicly comment on his son’s legal troubles. The actor welcomed Cage Coppola with Fulton in December 1990, but the pair split soon after his arrival. Cage has since welcomed son Kal-El with his third wife, Alice Kim, whom he divorced in 2016.

Cage married Riko Shibata in February 2021. The couple share daughter August, who was born in 2022.