Weston Cage Coppola, son of actor Nicolas Cage, has finalized his divorce from his third wife, Hila Cage Coppola.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the pair will keep their existing custody and visitation agreement, which gave Hila, 40, sole legal and physical custody of their twin daughters, Cyress and Venice. Weston, 33, does not have visitation rights, pending a court order.

Hila, meanwhile, was ordered to return a slew of belongings to Weston, including “two necklace pendants, a keyboard, three framed images of his band, crystal skulls and a civil war document signed by Giuseppe Garibaldi,” according to Page Six.

The court also granted Hila “sole decision making powers” regarding where the twins attend kindergarten and whether the two can receive U.S. passports. Hila is also allowed to travel out of the country with Cyress and Venice for no more than two months.

Weston and Hila married in 2018 and welcomed twins Cyress and Venice in 2020. They split in 2021, leading to a years-long divorce process. Weston was previously married to Nikki Williams and Danielle Cage. He and Danielle share sons Lucian and Sorin.

Weston and Hila’s divorce comes one week after Weston’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon on July 10. An LAPD spokesperson told Page Six that the arrest stemmed from an incident in April in which Weston allegedly assaulted his mother, Christina Fulton. Weston posted $150,000 bail and was released the same day.

“On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 pm I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help,” Fulton, 57, said in a statement on July 11. “When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries.”

“As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental health crisis,” she continued. “It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs.”

Weston and his mother previously sued Hila in 2023, accusing her of defamation, embezzling $100,000 and requesting a “fraudulent restraining order” to keep Christina and her family from seeing Cyress and Venice.