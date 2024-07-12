Nicolas Cage’s ex Christina Fulton is sharing her side of the story after their son, Weston Cage Coppola, was arrested on a felony warrant.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, July 10, that Cage Coppola, 33, was taken into custody by the LAPD Fugitives Department for an incident that transpired in April. Fulton, 57, was present when the altercation occurred.

“On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m. I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help,” Fulton exclusively told Us on Thursday, July 11, of the incident. “When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage.”

She explained that “within minutes” her son’s demeanor changed. “I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries,” Fulton recalled. (Us has viewed a photo of Fulton from the alleged attack, which showed her with a swollen jaw and bruises on her face.)

“Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental health evaluation, the police officers refused my request and neglected my urgent need for my medical attention,” she alleged.

Fulton’s lawyer Allen Sepanyan also claimed to Us that medical aid and medical attention were not provided at the scene and an ambulance was not called.

Fulton added: “As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs.”

In response to his mother’s statement, Cage Coppola exclusively told Us, “There is no help I desperately need. There is a lot of inaccurate information printed.”

After being arrested on Wednesday, Cage Coppola was released on $150,000 bail.

Fulton and Cage, 60, welcomed their son in December 1990. The pair split soon after Cage Coppola’s birth. The National Treasure actor moved on with Patricia Arquette, to whom he was married from 1995 to 2001; he wed and divorced the late Lisa Marie Presley in 2002.

Oscar-winning actor Cage later welcomed his second son, Kal-El, in 2005 with his third wife, Alice Kim. Cage and Kim called it quits after 12 years of marriage in 2016. He married his current wife, Riko Shibata, in February 2021. The couple share a daughter, August, whom they welcomed in 2022.

Cage Coppola, for his part, has made headlines on several occasions for his run-ins with the law. In 2011, he was arrested on domestic violence charges alongside his ex-wife Nikki Williams. At the time, Cage Coppola denied “attacking” his spouse in a statement posted on Facebook.

Six years later, Cage Coppola, who is an actor himself, was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges. He was taken into custody after hitting stop signs, parked cars, mailboxes and a street sign before crashing into a tree and fleeing the scene. He was not charged with leaving the scene of an accident, according to police.