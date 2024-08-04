Nicole Kidman received an epic present from husband Keith Urban in the form of a Lamborghini Urus, but she doesn’t actually drive it.

“My husband bought me a Lamborghini, but I drive a Subaru and he drives the Lamborghini,” Kidman, 57, told Victoria Beckham in a Vogue Australia profile published on Friday, August 2.

Kidman further confided in Beckham, 50, that she is not into vehicles the way that Urban, 56, is.

“My husband is a car person. I am not a car person,” Kidman said. “I’m like, ‘You can pick me up in anything, I’ll be happy.’ I do like a bit of air conditioning.”

According to Kidman, Urban purchased the sports car because of his own interest.

“I think that’s why he bought it for me. He loves fast cars, he loves any cars. That’s his thing,” the Family Affair star said. “He’s a Queensland, [Australia] boy, came from nothing. Sort of the same thing as David [Beckham] where you go, ‘I’m going to build myself up and make myself who I am.’ Like you, like me. We’re self-made, all four of us, right?”

Victoria agreed with Kidman, noting that her 49-year-old husband is equally “obsessed” with cars while she is more into stylish pursuits.

“There you go. Cars, football and guitars. And thus, we like cars, football and guitars,” Kidman quipped. “And make-up and clothes!”

Kidman has been married to Urban since 2006 and they share daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13. (Kidman also shares two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise.)

Kidman and Urban recently celebrated their 18th anniversary.

“I’m so lucky that I found it. It’s such an unstable industry and he’s my solace,” she gushed in Vogue Australia. “Every day we get up in the morning and we go for a walk — and we hold hands. We love holding hands!”

She continued, “The greatest advice I was given was there’s the individual — so there’s the me and the you — and there’s the we and that’s only you. No one else has what Keith and I create, [or] any married couple who are partners [have]. We create this, so we decide what this is. If you really like the person, really love them, but really like them, too, god, it helps.”

Kidman also attributes their lasting relationship to “a lot” of compromise.

“It’s always trial and error, and sometimes it’s imbalanced and then it gets back in balance,” she said. “We don’t gloat about it. People always ask, ‘What’s your marriage advice?’ We don’t have any! Everyone does their own thing and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru. I’m just trying to find my own way.”