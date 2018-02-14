All in the family! Nicole Richie sat down with Us Weekly earlier this month at the 2018 Makers Conference in L.A. after hosting a panel with Kelly Sawyer and Norah Weinstein, co-presidents of Baby2Baby. The mom of two dished on motherhood, how she feels as a role model to young women and who she looks up to.

“I don’t necessarily feel pressure to be a role model, but I do feel a responsibility, in an amazing way, more in the sense of just being 36 and being awake and knowing that it is my responsibility as a woman who has a platform and makes a certain amount of money in a year to be aware of not only what’s going on in the world, but especially what’s going on in my city and my community,” Richie explained.

When asked about her celebrity role model, the House of Harlow designer immediately responded, “Lionel” referring to her father, Lionel Richie, 68.

As for how she loves to spend time with her family, Richie dished, “I love a Sunday morning and I love a Friday night, so weekends,” While she tries to take that time out for her kids, she explained that it’s difficult to manage splitting her time between working while also having a family. “There’s no answer,” Richie said. “Like, are we doing it in a balanced way? I have no idea,” she said.

What’s for sure is that Richie feels her best when she’s near the people that she loves. “I feel the most empowered when I’m with a group of my girlfriends, surrounded in a room with people that I love and respect who want to make a difference,” she told Us Weekly. “When we’re leaning on each other, I think that makes all of us feel empowered.”

