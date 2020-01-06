Nicole Scherzinger has a new man in her life! The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman and former rugby player Thom Evans made their relationship red carpet official at a 2020 Golden Globe Awards afterparty on Sunday, January 5.

The new couple attended the 21st annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures celebration at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Scherzinger, 41, looked stunning in a one-shoulder pink Toni Maticevski dress, while Evans, 34, wore a charcoal-colored suit with a white button-down shirt and a bow tie.

The singer and the athlete shared a photo from the event on their Instagram pages, although neither of them captioned their posts.

Scherzinger and Evans met on the celebrity edition of The X Factor UK late last year. She has been a judge on the singing competition on and off since 2012, and he was a contestant on the most recent season as a member of the boy band Try Star with fellow rugby players Ben Foden and Levi Davis.

The pair were flirty throughout the season, particularly toward the final episodes as they got to know each other more. The pop star was especially impressed with the Zimbabwe native when he went shirtless during a performance of X Ambassadors’ “Boom.” Try Star ended up finishing in fifth place.

After the season wrapped, the Daily Mail published photos of Scherzinger and Evans having dinner together at the London cocktail bar Archer Street. The newspaper reported that “they were kissing one another and didn’t seem to care who saw them.”

The “Don’t Cha” singer previously dated racing driver Lewis Hamilton on and off from 2007 to 2015 and pro tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to mid-2019. Evans, meanwhile, was in a relationship with actress Kelly Brook from 2010 to 2013.