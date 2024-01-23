Talent certainly runs in Niecy Nash’s family as she revealed that she’s related to fellow actors Sterling K. Brown and Danielle Brooks.

“Both of my COUSINS are OSCAR NOMINATED ‼️‼️ Yes! We are blood related! REAL cousins!” Nash, 53, captioned a photo of herself with Brown, 47, and Brooks, 34, via Instagram on Tuesday, January 23. “I’m so proud of my fam! @thedaniellebrooks @sterlingkbrown I’m rooting for you! 💜🎉💜🎉💜🎉💜🎉.”

Several fans were surprised by the relative reveal. “Wait a minute now…😮 I love this,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “Wow this is a powerful photo for y’all family’s legacy! 🖤🖤🖤.”

On X, another fan joked, “How old were you when you found out that Niecy Nash-Betts, Danielle Brooks and Sterling K. Brown were FAMILY??!! I was today years old😅,” adding, “The talent their bloodline has >>>>.”

Related: Celebs You Didn't Know Were Related: Ciara and Derek Jeter and More Hillary Clinton and Madonna, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are just some Hollywood stars who are related — find out their connections and more!

Brown and Brooks both became first-time Oscar nominees on Thursday. Brown earned a Best Actor in a Supporting Role nod for his work in American Fiction while Brooks scored a Best Actress in a Supporting Role nod for The Color Purple. Brooks’ nomination marks the only Oscars recognition for the movie musical, which premiered in December 2023. American Fiction, meanwhile, scored a total of five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Jeffrey Wright, Best Original Score and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Brown shared his reaction to the news via an Instagram video on Tuesday, revealing he didn’t learn of his Oscar nomination until he plugged in his dead phone. “Thank you to the Academy. For somebody who’s been watching the Oscars their whole life, I’ve never been,” he shared. “I’ve had a few things that have been in contention or whatnot, but this will be my first time actually going to the party and it’s an honor to get the invite.”

Brown went on to note that he and Wright, 58, made history as the first time two Black actors from the same film were nominated for Best Actor and Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Brooks, for her part, reposted several people’s reactions to her Oscar nomination via her Instagram Story. She also shared a photo of a 2007 newspaper article titled “Local girl seeks help on road to Juilliard school,” which she captioned, “How it started.” In the following Instagram Story, Brooks captioned a snap of her Oscar nod, “How’s it’s going!”

Related: Stars and Movies That Made History at the Oscars For the record books! Meryl Streep, Halle Berry and Jordan Peele are among the stars who made history at the Oscars throughout the prestigious awards show’s vast history. From the youngest winner to the most nominations, actors and films have made their mark on the Academy Awards in more ways than one. Berry became the […]

Much like her famous relatives, Nash’s acting chops were recently honored at the 2023 Emmys earlier this month, where she took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“I’m a winner, baby!” she began her viral speech before thanking voters and her wife, Jessica Betts. Nash also earned a round of applause after thanking herself, stating, “For believing in me and doing what they said I could not do. I wanna say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go on girl with your bad self.’ You did that!”