Back together! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella reunited with their mom, Kathy Laurinaitis (née Colace), as she recovers from brain surgery.

Nikki, 36, posted a photo via Instagram with Brie, also 36, and their mom, who is wearing a patch over her eye.

“Have had two amazing visits with my Mom,” the Total Bellas star wrote. “Her balance and walking has gotten better. Her speech has gotten better. Even though her face hasn’t yet, with all of your love, support and prayers you have given her so much hope and strength to have a full recovery! I can’t ever thank you all enough for that!! Gigi you got this! We love you so incredibly much!!!”

Nikki shared on June 30 that her mother had to undergo surgery to remove a mass that was paralyzing her face.

“Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery,” the retired wrestler wrote via Instagram. “I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way. Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today.”

Brie, for her part, wrote, “They realized she doesn’t have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem. Couldn’t sleep because I was praying all night. She’s a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. … Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis.”

Later that day, Nikki gave an update on her mother’s condition explaining that the surgery was “successful.” Brie added that the procedure “took a lot longer than expected.”

“The doctors really wanted to make sure that everything was taken out because if we didn’t catch this, it actually could’ve been fatal,” she shared in a video posted via Instagram.

Nikki and Brie announced in January that they are both expecting children with their respective partners, fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and husband Daniel Bryan. Brie and the WWE star, 39, also share daughter Birdie, 3.