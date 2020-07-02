Sharing her highs and lows. Nikki Bella spoke honestly about how tough the end of her pregnancy has been while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not gonna lie, I literally almost had my first massive meltdown — breakdown, whatever you want to call it — a few days ago,” the reality star, 36, said on the “Total Bellas Podcast” episode on Wednesday, July 1. “I was like, ‘Brie [Bella], I’m literally about to lose it. I’m sick of being inside. I’m sick of not being a part of the world. I’m sick of being in the heat. I can’t even go on my walks, and I think that’s what’s made it worse.'”

She added, “It sounds like such silly things that you can’t do, but it is crazy. Like, mentally, I am breaking.”

The Total Bellas star’s twin sister reassured Nikki that “the end of pregnancy is always the toughest.”

Brie, who is pregnant with baby No. 2, explained, “I remember that with [my daughter], Birdie. I feel like that is Mother Nature’s way of being like, ‘You want the baby out so bad you don’t care about doing natural birth or feeling pain.’ You’re like, ‘Just get the baby out!’”

The E! personalities have been hanging at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and revealed in March that they are “both terrified” of the virus.

“Even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I [have] never gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible,” Nikki said during an appearance on The Talk at the time. “I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu.”

The California native went on to say that she and Brie have “lower” immune systems and “can catch things a lot easier.” The pair urged their fans to “stay at home.”

Their father, Jonathan Garcia, echoed this the following month. “They’re very scared,” he told Fox News in April. “It’s something new for all of us, especially Nikki, who is having her first baby. The best thing about the twins right now is that they have each other. They’re very much quarantining. They’ll hang out in one house or the other but that’s it.”

Nikki and Brie announced in January that they have little ones on the way with Artem Chigvintsev and Daniel Bryan, respectively. The former professional wrestlers are due less than two weeks apart. Brie and Bryan, 39, already share daughter Birdie, 3.