Recovering well. Nikki Bella gave an update on her mom, Kathy Laurinaitis (née Colace), after she underwent brain surgery to remove a mass.

“Mama Bella had a very successful surgery!” the Total Bellas star, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 30. “Can’t thank you all enough for your prayers, love, light and beautiful words! Can’t wait for my Mom to see how loved she is. It’s going to mean the world to her. Now prayers for her recovery! And thank you to the surgeons who took such incredible care of her. Can’t thank you all enough!”

She added: “Feeling very blessed and grateful right now. So relieved and happy. Can’t wait to squeeze my Mom! She’ll be in ICU for a few days but when I can she’s getting a really big hug and kiss! @mrjohnlaurinaitis thank you for being her and our family’s rock! We all couldn’t have gotten through today without you! Love you!”

Bella then provided more context about her mother’s operation in the accompanying video. She noted that the surgery “took a lot longer than expected” since “the doctors really wanted to make sure that everything was taken out because if we didn’t catch this, it actually could’ve been fatal.”

The reality star and her twin sister, Brie Bella, revealed earlier this week that Laurinaitis, 55, was set to have the operation on Tuesday. “Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way,” Nikki shared on Instagram. “Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today.”

Nikki, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, continued, “She’s loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon. Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!!”

Brie, 36, also asked for prayers. “They realized she doesn’t have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem,” she wrote. “Couldn’t sleep because I was praying all night. She’s a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. … Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis.”

The TV personality is pregnant with her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. The couple are already parents of daughter Birdie, 3.