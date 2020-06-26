Future father! Gleb Savchenko detailed how his fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev is feeling ahead of his and Nikki Bella’s first baby’s birth.

“We spoke a few weeks ago,” the Celebrity MasterChef alum, 36, told Elizabeth Presta on an upcoming Sunday, June 28, “Miraculous Mamas Podcast” episode. “He’s super excited. He’s stressed, but I tell you that he’s going to be an amazing dad. He’s gonna be such a good dad because anything he does it’s like to a level of perfection, like perfection that you can’t even imagine. Everything’s gotta be perfect.”

The Celebs on the Farm alum, who has two kids of his own, already envisions the dad-to-be, 38, “making bread from scratch for his baby.” He told Presta, 32: “Everything’s going to be organic. They’re going to be amazing parents. I love Nikki too. She’s awesome.”

The Total Bellas star, 36, announced in January that she and her twin sister, Brie Bella, are both pregnant and due within two weeks of each other.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” Nikki captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

Five months later, the couple revealed they have a son on the way. “I’m so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy,” Brie, also 36, gushed in a June clip of the E! show. “I knew [it]. I really, in my heart, I just felt it for her.”

The dancer is going to be an “amazing father,” Nikki gushed in a July 2019 “Bellas Podcast” episode, four months ahead of her and Chigvintsev’s engagement.

“They’re very cute,” Nikki said of her then-boyfriend’s relationship with her niece, Birdie, 3, at the time. “And she loves him. … He’s going to make an amazing father. Not to me, it could be to anyone.”

The newest episode of the “Miraculous Mamas Podcast” on Wave Podcast Network is available Sunday, June 28, at 9 p.m. PT.