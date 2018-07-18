As Nikki Bella’s wedding to John Cena neared, her doubts about their relationship grew stronger.

The Total Bellas star, 34, revealed in a teaser for the Sunday, June 22, episode of her E! series that wedding planning was a huge burden and strained the couple’s close bond. “Anything that’s wedding-related, it just… I feel like I’m continuing to grow more apart from John and I should be growing closer to him,” Bella said in the clip.

Although the WWE star’s close friends praised her for communicating well with 41-year-old Cena about her concerns, Bella admitted in her confessional that she still has worries. “It’s really hard when my girls are saying they love how open and honest I’ve been in my relationship and how much more I’ve been using my voice,” she explained amid a bachelorette getaway. “But I don’t want to ruin anyone’s weekend. They’re all here for me, so even though I’m feeling all these emotions, I just think I want to keep this to myself for a bit longer, as long as I can at least.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the Blockers actor and Bella called off their wedding after six years together. An insider told Us in June that while the exes are “working on their relationship day by day,” they are not officially back together.

Earlier this month, the Total Divas personality shared an update on the status of her relationship with Cena. “Right now, we’re just friends. We are both working on each other and trying to work on us and we talk every day,” she said via a vlog post on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel that she shares with sister Brie Bella. “He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

She added that the duo are taking time “to see what [they] really want for the future,” and that Cena is “helping [her] become just an even better person and even stronger.”

Total Bellas airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!