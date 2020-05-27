Turns out, some people can hurry love. Nikki Bella got real about falling fast for fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, to the point that she considered taking a break in the early days of their relationship.

“There were certain things I was struggling with because I was still in the process of healing, but yet I was falling in love so fast with this man,” the Total Bellas star, 36, explained during the latest episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” published on Wednesday, May 27. “I had that conversation with Artem. I told him, ‘Look, I have good days and I have bad days and I am trying to heal, but I don’t want to lose you. But if you want to put up with what I’m going through and stay by my side, do it. But if you want to walk away and we come back to this relationship down the road, I 100 percent understand.’”

Chigvintsev, 37, agreed to remain in the partnership, despite Bella’s admittedly indecisive tendencies. “Look, I know you’re going through stuff. You’re healing. I want to be here to support you,” he said.

The Total Divas alum — who is pregnant with the couple’s first child together — acknowledged that the former Dancing With the Stars pro has been her “rock” through the ordeal and communication has kept their romance on track. “People don’t know the conversations Artem and I have had, which has helped make us be so strong,” she noted.

Bella also confessed that she understands why fans get upset about her actions toward Chigvintsev. “I mean, I’m with the world right now. I’m watching this season and I’m Team Artem,” she said. “I sit back and I’m like, ‘I am such a lucky woman to have this incredible man in my life.’ And these are the pros of being a reality star because we get to watch these moments.”

Nevertheless, the TV personality hopes viewers recognize the struggles she faced at the beginning of the relationship. “I feel like it’s hard for someone to understand if they’ve never fallen in love fast. Because it doesn’t happen with everyone, you know what I mean?” she reasoned. “Some relationships, it takes a little bit to fall in love with that person — which is normal and OK — and sometimes you fall in love the minute you see someone or after the first date. That’s OK too. If you’ve been in that situation, you become wishy-washy because you’re fighting so many emotions.”

Bella officially ended her engagement to John Cena in July 2018. Us Weekly broke the news in January 2019 that she was dating Chigvintsev, whom she met during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. The duo got engaged in November 2019 and announced their baby news in January.