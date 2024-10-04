Nikki Garcia has been granted a restraining order against estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, is prohibited from “coming within 100 yards” or contacting Garcia, 40. Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Chigvintsev can only see their 4-year-old son, Matteo, for “for visitation or exchange of the child” through court-ordered visits.

“Due to the incident that led to Artem’s arrest on August 29, 2024, Nikki has decided to file for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and her son,” Garcia’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected.”

They continued: “Nikki’s number one priority has always been the wellbeing of her son. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received and continues to ask for privacy for her and her family during this difficult time.”

The judge signed off on Garcia’s order on Monday, September 30 after Garcia detailed multiple alleged incidents between the twosome in the docs. In August, Garcia claimed that Chigvintsev “tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present.” (According to online court records, Chigvintsev filed a restraining order of his own on Thursday, October 3.)

The alleged altercation occurred after Chigvintsev raised his voice, claiming Garcia made their son a “picky eater” when she was making him food one morning. Garcia claimed she threw Matteo’s toddler-sized shoes at Chigvintsev, so he grabbed their child and brought him upstairs. After allegedly struggling to get Chigvintsev to open the door to their son’s room, the professional dancer forced Garica to the floor in their shared bathroom, TMZ reported.

Garica claimed that she “felt like she was suffocating” and grabbed Chigvintsev’s neck to get him off her.

“Daddy hurt my hand,” Matteo allegedly told police when they arrived on the scene.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic battery in Napa and was booked on a felony domestic violence charge. Garcia has stayed quiet following the incident, telling Us in a statement that “this is a private matter.”

In her restraining order filing, the former WWE Diva also accused Chigvintsev of verbal abuse and claimed that during a 2023 incident, he “violently grabbed me around my waist.”

Days after Chigvintsev’s arrest this summer, TMZ obtained audio of the 911 dispatch call in which Chigvintsev could be heard claiming that Garcia threw shoes at him and requesting medical attention. He called back and said that medical assistance was no longer needed.

More than a week after the alleged incident, Garcia’s rep confirmed to Us that she had filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Chigvintsev addressed the situation and broke his silence in a statement posted via social media late last month. He stated that his “main concern” throughout this has been son Matteo.

“I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped,” he wrote after the district attorney confirmed he would not face charges. “This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

A hearing is set for Monday, October 21.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.