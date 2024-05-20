Nikki Glaser slammed Ben Affleck after his set didn’t land during The Roast of Tom Brady.

“He didn’t prepare,” Glaser, 39, said during an interview with Barstool Sports’ “KFC Radio” podcast on Thursday, May 16. “He’s someone who’s famous enough that [he] thinks that this is probably beneath [him] to do this, so [he was like], ‘I’m just gonna do a favor. It’s not going to be that big of a deal.’”

Glaser, who noted she hadn’t watched the live Netflix special back because she doesn’t “like to watch people bomb,” admitted she’s been in Affleck’s shoes before.

“I’ve had the same kind of things and then you do it and you’re like, ‘This is way bigger than I thought it would be, I was kind of phoning it in,’” she said.

Glaser explained that Affleck, 51, probably “had to pitch to the writers” and landed on an angle where he’s “mad about tweets.” Podcast host Kevin Clancy weighed in, adding that Affleck’s choice was “self-centered,” focusing more on himself than Tom Brady.

Glaser, who noted that there were “jokes that could have been used to fill up an entire set that would have been amazing,” speculated why Affleck’s set fell flat.

“Either they couldn’t get him on the phone enough to work out something, he didn’t practice enough or he just picked a bad premise and then he had to stick to it the whole time,” she said. “It didn’t work right away, and so it’s not gonna work later.”

During the special earlier this month, Affleck took the stage to make jabs at Brady, 46, as well as fans of the New England Patriots who have criticized the athlete. “You’re not fans. You’re a bitch,” Affleck said.

The Roast of Tom Brady host Kevin Hart referenced Affleck’s performance, saying, “Another piece of white boy humor,” while comedian Jeff Ross also made a quip at the set. “This is the first time I wish Netflix had commercials,” he joked.

Aside from Affleck, the special also featured appearances from Rob Gronkowski, Kim Kardashian and Glaser.

Afterward, Brady expressed regret about his involvement with the roast and shared he wouldn’t do another “because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world” — his children.

“I didn’t like the way [the roast jokes] affected my kids,” he said during an episode of the “Pivot Podcast” on Tuesday, May 14. (Brady shares his son Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan and kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.)

After Brady’s confession, Glaser said during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna that he “maybe didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them.” However, she noted that she didn’t think Brady would involve himself in something without “doing his research.”

“It’s impossible to me that he didn’t consider what could have happened because there’s roast footage out there that you can watch and go, ‘They’re gonna go this hard,’” she said on Wednesday, May 15. “But then, there’s a part of me that thinks that Tom Brady, especially given his career and how much people love him, no one’s ever said a bad thing to him in the past 30 years, so he doesn’t know what anyone’s capable of going there.”