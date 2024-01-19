Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Make Twilight and TVD Crossover

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder finally introduced each other to their vampire counterparts.

“Cc Emmett Cullen,” Reed, 35, captioned the clip of her first TikTok video on Thursday, January 18, referring to the Twilight character she married in the film franchise, played by Kellan Lutz.

The clip begins with Fitz and Tantrums’ song “Out of My League” playing in the background. Reed rocks jeans and a white T-shirt underneath a long camel coat. As she poses in front of the camera, Somerhalder, 45, walks into the frame wearing dark jeans and a leather jacket — reminiscent of his Vampire Diaries character, Damon Salvatore — and bumps into his wife.

As the couple make eye contact, the video transitions to a clip of Damon. A few seconds later, Reed’s character from the Twilight saga, Rosalie Hale, appears.

The clip fast-forwards back to the present day, where the music stops abruptly and Somerhalder takes Reed in his arms. He dips her down as he goes in for a passionate kiss while Reed giggles.

Somerhalder portrayed the broody vampire on the CW series from 2009 to 2017. He appeared in all 171 episodes of the series and served as producer on season 8. Reed, for her part, starred as Rosalie from 2008–2012 in all five Twilight films.

Reed and Somerhalder tied the knot in 2015 and share two children: daughter Bella, 6, and a 7-month-old son whose name has not been revealed. After becoming parents, the pair decided to move to a farm outside Los Angeles to raise their family. Following the birth of their son, Reed opened up about adapting to life as a family of four.

“Life is so busy and so wonderful. But life has gotten incredibly busy, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon. I feel like every time I say, ‘This is the year of slowdown,’ things just rev up!” she said in a December 2023 interview with New Beauty. “There are so many things that are so important all at the same time, right? Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me.”

Somerhalder, for his part, has also given his family his full attention as he decided to leave Hollywood behind for good.

“I love what I did for a really long time. I love making films, I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run,” he explained to E! News in January. “But this is our 2.0 version — about to be 3.0 version.”

Last year, Somerhalder opened up about what life has been like for him and his family on their farm.

“Walking through the farm with kids and dogs and family,” he said to E! News in November 2023, “Every stop, you’re pulling off of trees or off of bushes, pulling up out of the ground and feeding everyone as you’re moving through the farm.”

Somerhalder confessed he now “lives in his cowboy boots” as he’s settled into farmer life. Both he and Reed produce most of their own food and have a full house with 18 pets including their beloved domesticated pals and farm animals.