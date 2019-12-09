



A loving tribute! Nikki Reed honored her husband, Ian Somerhalder, on his 41st birthday by sharing a sweet post for her love to social media.

In a new Instagram post, the Twilight alum shared a photo of the V Wars star flashing a big smile across his face. The snap was accompanied by a statement, where she shared her gratitude for the former Vampire Diaries actor.

“Happy happy birthday to this one. Another trip around the sun, 41. A moment in time,” Reed, 31, wrote on Monday, December 9. “I remember taking this photo, distant mountains were the backdrop to this beautiful cloudy day in Idaho. You were laughing uncontrollably, and it felt so sweet to see this smile, almost like you, like, were a kid all over again. We love you.”

The BaYou with Love founder then noted that “nothing will top the happy birthday bunny cookies” that their daughter Bodhi, 2, is “excited” to give to the actor when he returns home from Germany.



Reed continued to show her love for Somerhalder by sharing more pictures of her husband to her Instagram Story. She started by posting the same photo that she uploaded for her initial post, which was followed by a photo of the actor hugging a horse and a candid pic of Somerhalder posing with his finger beneath his nose.

“To many more of these hugs and many more of these lazy days … walking the streets … picking your nose,” she wrote. “Just kidding 😉 We love you!”

Reed and Somerhalder began their romance in 2014. A source confirmed the news of the couple’s relationship to Us Weekly one year after the Lost alum called it quits with his Vampire Diaries costar, Nina Dobrev — who is also a close friend of the Thirteen star.

Us confirmed in January 2015 that the acting pair were engaged after six months together, and they said “I do” in Santa Monica that April. The Sleepy Hollow alum was “excited and thrilled to be marrying” the fellow actor, an insider told Us at the time.

Reed and Somerhalder, who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this past April, welcomed Bodhi in June 2017. When they announced that they were expecting in May 2017, a source told Us that Reed “really wanted a baby.” The California native “always knew she wanted to have kids before she turned 30,” the source added.