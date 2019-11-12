



To the rescue! After Nina Dobrev suffered a severe allergic reaction, Julianne Hough made sure to visit her close friend at the hospital.

“Who would I be at the Emergency Room with on a Sunday night?!” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 10. “Thank God I went to visit this little sheesh!”

Hough shared a series of photos and videos at the emergency room with the Vampire Diaries alum, 30, including a selfie that showed Dobrev lying down in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask over her mouth.

“Ohhhhhhh @nina,” the America’s Got Talent judge wrote. “Momma J’s got you.. crystals and all.”

Luckily, Dobrev ended up being OK and shared an update on her status with her 18.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, November 11.

“A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing Julianne’s story. I’m okay,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “It’s pretty routine/has happened to me quite a few times because I have a lot of allergies. Depending on the severity I sometimes go into anaphylactic shock as a result. But Jules was with me and the doctors at Cedars were AMAZING so back at home now, and I’m OK. Appreciate your thoughts, I’m fine, and I’ll be fine! Xo.”

Later on Monday, the Degrassi alum uploaded a video of herself relaxing in bed at her house.

“See? Back at home,” she wrote while doing a peace sign for the camera. “Swelling is basically gone. We’re all good over here. Love ya Jules. Thanks for being mom…again. Okeeee. Well, I’m going back to sleep.”

Dobrev and Hough have been good friends for nearly a decade after being introduced by their mutual hairstylist, Riawna Capri. The Perks of Being a Wallflower star even served as one of the professional dancer’s bridesmaids at her July 2017 wedding to NHL player Brooks Laich.

“I was going through something [recently] and I texted her and she literally left her own launch party to come, like, be the shoulder for me to cry on at my house,” Dobrev said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in October. “That’s a best friend. That’s a true friend.”