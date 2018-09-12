NBC canceled Norm Macdonald’s scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the stand-up comedian made controversial comments about the #MeToo movement.

“Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press today, The Tonight Show has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday’s telecast,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to The New York Times.

The announcement came hours after The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Macdonald, 58, in which he defended Louis C.K., Roseanne Barr and Chris Hardwick. (Five women accused C.K., 51, of sexual misconduct in a Times exposé in November 2017, and he later admitted in a statement that the “stories are true.” Barr, 65, posted a racist tweet in May that led ABC to cancel the reboot of her sitcom, Roseanne. And Hardwick, 46, was accused in June of sexual assault and emotional abuse by ex Chloe Dykstra, which he denied.)

Macdonald told the magazine, “I’m happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit. … That Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there. … The model used to be: admit wrongdoing, show complete contrition and then we give you a second chance. Now it’s admit wrongdoing and you’re finished. And so the only way to survive is to deny, deny, deny.”

He continued, “Louis and Roseanne are the two people I know. And Roseanne was so broken up [after her show’s cancellation] that I got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that. But she was just so broken and just crying constantly. There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”

The Saturday Night Live alum later apologized on Twitter: “Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry.”

Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 11, 2018

Macdonald is scheduled to appear on The View on Thursday, September 13, and his new Netflix talk show, Norm Macdonald Has a Show, is set to premiere on Friday, September 14.

Us Weekly has reached out to NBC, ABC and Netflix for comment.

