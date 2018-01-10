After years of speculation that O.J. Simpson may be Khloe Kardashian’s father, the disgraced athlete is putting those rumors to rest.

In video obtained by TMZ, a photographer asked Simpson, 70, if congratulations were in order in reference to Kardashian’s pregnancy. Simpson’s response made it clear that the late Robert Kardashian was in fact Khloe’s biological father.

“Well, for Bob, God bless his soul, yeah. I don’t know for me,” Simpson said in the video. “I don’t think for me. I have nothing to do with it.”

He added: “I would be proud … but trust me, I had nothing to do with it.”

Robert was Simpson’s defense attorney in his 1995 murder trial over the death of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, in which O.J. was infamously found not guilty. At the time of her death, Nicole was Robert’s ex-wife Kris Jenner’s best friend and Kris has spoken publicly about how the case caused tension between her and Robert.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that Khloe is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Good American designer confirmed the news on Instagram two months later, calling it “my greatest dream realized!”

Khloé, 34, joked in October 2016 about the rumors that she is Simpson’s daughter. After posting a selfie to Instagram in which her face was disguised by Snapchat’s puppy filter, a commenter wrote, “I don’t know why but you look white in this picture,” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied: “I don’t know… Some days I’m OJs daughter. Others I’m Roberts daughter.”

in 2013, Ellen Pierson, Robert’s wife at the time of his death from esophageal cancer in 2003, sold excerpts from the lawyer’s private journal to a tabloid and gave an interview in which she claimed that Robert confessed to her that he wasn’t Khloé’s biological dad.

In March 2016, the reality star slammed the allegation on her show Kocktails With Khloe. “She wanted to come out, like, 10 years later after my dad passed away and said that I’m not his daughter and that he confided in her,” she said at the time. “I was like, ‘Listen, you can talk about me and my sisters all you f–king want.’ Do not talk about my dad. … He’s not here!”

