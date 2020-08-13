Picking her battles. Octavia Spencer weighed in on the controversy surrounding Ellen DeGeneres‘ long-running daytime show.

“Sending love and support to Ellen and all of the employees of her show,” the Hidden Figures actress, 48, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 13, alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of DeGeneres, 62. “All of my interactions with everyone from the show including ELLEN were supportive and fun! In that spirit I am praying all involved get the love and support they need.”

In July, BuzzFeed News published a report in which 10 former employees of the Ellen DeGeneres Show and one current staffer detailed their experiences with racism, fear and intimidation behind-the-scenes.

“That ‘be kind’ bulls–t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” one staffer told the publication. “I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”

Soon after news broke of the alleged misconduct on the talk show’s set, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the claims. DeGeneres broke her silence in a note to her employees on July 30, admitting she was “disappointed to learn” about the stories from her staffers.

“As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded,” she wrote in the letter, later obtained by Us Weekly. “To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”

The Emmy-winning series continued to make headlines when BuzzFeed News published a second report laying out allegations of sexual misconduct committed by producers Kevin Leman, Ed Glavin and Jonathan Norman. A source later told Us that DeGeneres’ employees were rallying around those who have come forward to share their stories.

“They’re loving that the truth — which has been an open secret for years in the industry — is finally receiving more interest,” the source added.

In the wake of the scandal, celebrities like Kevin Hart, Katy Perry and Jay Leno have spoken out in support of DeGeneres. While Spencer seemingly joined those who have chosen to defend the comedian, she updated her post with a disclaimer.

“UPDATE: lively debate happening in the comments. I welcome that. I also believe that all of the voices of her employees need to be heard. Past and present,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “Speaking truth to power is the only way change happens. My truth is everyone was kind to me. From the PAs to the producers. So yeah! I want all of those people to feel valued and heard. And no, people are NOT always kind to talent! #AllVoicesNeedToBeHeard #beyekindonetoanother.”