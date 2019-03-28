Cardi B recently found herself at the center of controversy after a video resurfaced in which she said she used to drug and rob men for money, but she has at least one person in her corner: her husband, Offset.

“RIDE OR DIE FOREVER LOVE YOU,” the Migos member, 27, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, alongside a photo of himself carrying a bikini-clad Cardi, 26, on his back during a tropical vacation. “NO MATTER WHATS GOING ON I LOVE YOU.”

He added, “BEST MOTHER AND HUSTLER I KNOW.”

The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB, a play on the title of Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday, March 25, after the controversial video started making the rounds again online. In the 2016 clip, which was part of an Instagram Live, the former stripper from The Bronx recalled how she would take men to a hotel room, where she “drugged” and “robbed them.”

“That’s what I used to do,” she bragged in the resurfaced video.

Cardi attempted to clarify her past remarks in a statement posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday, March 26. “So I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I had to do to make a living,” she wrote.

“I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past,” she continued. “I always speak my truth I always own my s–t. Im apart of a hip hop culture where you can talk about where you come from talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.”

The Grammy winner explained that she “never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it.” She wrote that she feels “blessed to have been able to rise from [those days] but so many women have not.” She also insisted that the men she spoke about in the video “were men that I dated that I was involve [sic] with men that were conscious willing and aware.”

Cardi and Offset have been married since September 2017. The couple, who share 8-month-old daughter Kulture, briefly separated in December 2018 but have since rekindled.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!