Rapper Offset returned home on Saturday, July 21, after being arrested on charges of gun and marijuana possession.

His wife, Cardi B, took to her Instagram Story with a video that showed her husband standing behind her shirtless while holding onto the chair she sat in. “Home,” she titled the pic.

She also addressed reports suggesting the Migos rapper was in violation of any probation orders. “For the record, Offset is NOT ON PROBATION,” she wrote in a subsequent post.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the musician, 26, was pulled over while traveling with his bodyguard in Clayton County, Georgia, after making an illegal lane change. His 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera was subsequently searched and three handguns, less than one ounce of marijuana and $107,000 in cash were reportedly found.

Offset was taken in on two felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon (the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was convicted of felony charges of theft in 2013) and possession of a weapon during a crime. He was also charged with possession of marijuana (one ounce or less) and improper lane change.

Multiple outlets have reported that Migos is currently serving five years’ probation as part of a plea deal the “Bad and Bougee” singer accepted for charges brought against him in a 2015 arrest made during a performance at Georgia Southern University.

Offset spent eight months in jail prior to accepting the deal when the judge denied his bond due to his prior convictions. According to reports, prosecutors agreed to drop two felony gun charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a weapon in a school zone, drug charges of possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of a schedule II controlled substance and gang charges in exchange for a $1,000 fine, five years’ probation and banishment from Jenkins, Bulloch, Screven and Effingham counties.

“Whatever I had to do to get free I was willing to do it, so I did what I felt like that was the best for me,” he told Hip Hop DX in January 2016, adding, “I’m way more motivated to be careful, because the next time could be worse and I might not come home. I don’t got no more strikes, so I got to make sure I stay on my toes.”

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture, less than two weeks ago.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!