Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola Split After Two Years Together

Olivia Culpo and NFL star Danny Amendola have called it quits after dating for two years, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 2012 Miss Universe pageant winner, 25, and the former New England Patriots wide receiver, who signed to the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, “definitely broke up,” a source tells Us exclusively. “It had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other.”

The source adds that Amendola also wasn’t happy with Culpo’s nude photos in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and his relocation didn’t help things. “He got signed to the Miami Dolphins and Olivia wasn’t going to move there,” the source added.

The pair, who were spotted vacationing in the Bahamas in early March, sparked speculation earlier this week that they had gone their separate ways when, as Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office pointed out, Amendola, 32, unfollowed Culpo and deleted all of their pics together. Culpo, meanwhile, still has a pics of him on her Instagram account, including a sexy shot from their tropical vacation and a photo of them kissing on Valentine’s Day.

the drug ……… love A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 10, 2018 at 2:13pm PST

Tonight. My valentine ❤️ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:55pm PST

The pair began dating in 2016 after Amendola told the Providence Journal he “met her on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walking down the street and we bumped into one another.”

The football star added that his girlfriend was “supportive,” and the Rhode Island native was pictured jumping into his arms on the field when he and his team won the AFC Championship in January.

“BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL,” she captioned a sweet shot of them, adding the hashtag #MVP. She wore a Pats shirt to cheer them on at the Super Bowl in February when they played against the Philadelphia Eagles, ultimately losing 33-41.

