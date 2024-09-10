Olivia Culpo is showing love for the San Francisco 49ers while husband Christian McCaffrey recovers from injury.

Culpo, 32, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 9, to share two snaps of her red-and-gold 49ers hat. She also shared a clip of mother-in-law Lisa McCaffrey eating a caramel apple coated with M&Ms. “What a gem,” Culpo said of Lisa, who co-hosts the “Your Mom” podcast.

McCaffrey, 28, the star running back for the 49ers, had not played in his team’s opening game against the New York Jets on Monday, September 9. (The 49ers defeated the Jets, 32-19.) McCaffrey has been sidelined with a calf and Achilles injury since this spring’s training camp, but hoped to get back on the field for Monday’s matchup.

“When you do get in these situations where you do get hurt and can’t go do all that stuff, at least he’s put the work in before,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in late August, adding of the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, “So that stuff does come back fast. He understands what it takes to play in this game, especially at the level he does.”

Shanahan, 44, called McCaffrey single-minded about football and suspected that the sport was even on his mind while he and Culpo tied the knot in June of this year.

“When he’s probably walking down the aisle to get married, he’s probably thinking about his feet and how to do routes, no offense to Olivia,” Shanahan said. “But he’s obsessed with it.”

He added: “When you take every rep, every walk-through, everything you do, you’re just so deliberate and everything.”

Shanahan and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk were among the guests at McCaffrey and Culpo’s wedding in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. In July, Juszczyk, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly about how things got rowdy when former NFL player and current Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen grabbed the mic at the reception.

“He had a phenomenal time. Him and Christian were up at the bar,” Juszczyk recalled of the festivities. “They were rapping a little bit of Eminem to everybody. It was phenomenal. Well-received.”

As for McCaffrey and Culpo, “Honestly, I don’t feel like those two need much coaching up,” said Juszczyk, who married wife Kristin in 2019. “We hang out with them as a couple all the time, going to dinner or whatnot. They really seem to be the perfect package. They’re very in love. They’re both very intelligent, self-aware people. I think they’re a match made in heaven.”