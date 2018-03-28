Celebs were out and about this week, from Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger snapping photos to Lottie Moss celebrating the launch of her first fashion line and Whitney Port getting ready for Coachella. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Olivia Culpo hosted an event for Best Buddies at Blushington in West Hollywood for a day of pampering, makeup touch-ups and manicures by Cote Nails.

— Victoria Justice hit the dance floor with friends and family at the VIP Opening Party for NYC’s newest hotspot La Maison De Makoto (LMDM).

— Gretchen Rossi attended BEAUTÈ FOR BREAKFAST hosted by Caitlyn Chase and PRÊTE at Êsterel at Sofitel Los Angeles.

— Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson and DJ Quiana Parks celebrated the launch of Red Bull’s limited edition festival can in collaboration with Live Nation at E&C Studio in NYC.

— Chris O’Dowd and James Adomian shared a laugh at the The Cinema Society’s afterparty for Love After Love at the Penthouse of the Roxy in NYC.

— Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne played interactive virtual racing games at the Official Chandon & McLaren Formula 1 party at designer hotel QT Melbourne.

— Justine Skye performed a special set from her new album “Ultraviolet” at 1OAK NYC.

— Blac Chyna joined Rah Ali and thirty other women for the annual “It Chicks” dinner at BOA Steakhouse in L.A.

— Carlos Gaytan debuted his special Easter creation of Café Bustelo Glazed Carrots at his Michelin Guide restaurant Mexique in Chicago.

— G-Eazy and Halsey partied at the TAO Group’s Ultra VIP pop-up in Miami during Ultra weekend.

— Francia Raisa was on the set of her LAPALME Magazine photo shoot with creative director Derek Warburton.

— Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger took selfies with the Empire State Building as a backdrop at The Skylark at a Day Owl Rosé bash for their film Midnight Sun.

— Cicely Tyson hit the red carpet before being honored at The Humanitary of Connection hosted by AT&T at Jazz, Lincoln Center.

— Dorinda Medley celebrated the launch of the FabFitFun Spring 2018 Box, and the launch of FabFitFun’s first original series for FabFitFunTV, “Cooking with the “Housewives,” at La Sirena New York.

— Madison Beer showed off her Olivia Rose Accessories iPhone case while posing for a selfie on Instagram.

— Shannon Beador celebrated her 54th birthday at Mastro’s Ocean Club in Newport Beach.

— Desi Perkins stopped by the DERMAFLASH booth backstage at Michael Costello’s Spring 2018 El Paseo Fashion Week show.

— Scheana Shay enjoyed drinks with friends at Andy Masi’s Clique Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

— Rachel Zoe celebrated her son Skyler’s birthday with a circus themed party hosted by Little Tikes x Fun Zone in L.A.

— Emma Roberts rocked ASH shoes and a Kenneth Cole coat on Instagram.

— Lottie Moss celebrated a summer preview of the Lottie Moss Collection, her very first clothing and apparel brand, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood.

— Whitney Port stopped by the mmpr desert days festival styling suite on at Sunset Tower Hotel to get ready for Coachella.

— Lucy Liu visited a public school in NYC to bring awareness to LIFEWTR’s #BringArtBackToSchools initiative.

— Helena Christensen and Danish designer Camilla Stark kicked off their Melbourne Fashion Festival collaboration STÆRK&CHRISTENSEN at QT Melbourne.

— Popchips launched their Nutter Puffs with Snoop Dogg at the Chateau Marmont in L.A.

— Ali Levine celebrated her baby shower with Craig Ramsayat Rockwell L.A. surrounded by flowers from Lamour Toujour and a cake from Rockies Cakes.

— Adrian Grenier sipped a Jägermeister cocktail while watching The Skins perform at Jump Into The Light in NYC.

