So in love! Olivia Culpo shared a photo of her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, on a private jet after his team’s historic Super Bowl LI win on Sunday, February 5.

"This might just be my new favorite picture ever," the 2012 Miss USA, 24, wrote on Twitter on Monday, February 6. In the shot, Amendola, 31, is seen laughing while reading about the Patriots’ victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Houston Chronicle.

Culpo also shared a sweet picture with her hunky beau on Instagram shortly after the Pats took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. "When your man turns the entire #Superbowl around … #PROUD … what a game," she captioned the photo of herself in Amendola's No. 80 Patriots jersey, which she tucked into Daisy Duke denim shorts.

Throughout the record-breaking game, which marked the first time the Super Bowl ever went into overtime, the model live-tweeted her support for Amendola as she watched from the stands of Houston’s NRG Stadium. "ITS GAME TIME LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @PATRIOTS," she wrote on Instagram.

When Amendola scored a touchdown and tied the game, Culpo tweeted, "HOLY S–T THAT WAS EPICCCCCCC IM SHAKING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @DannyAmendola @Patriots #PatriotsNation AHHHHHHHHH. … DANNY JUST TIED THE #Superbowl . MIND IS BLOWN!!!!!"

Last week, the former beauty queen, who previously dated Nick Jonas, showed her support for her boyfriend by sharing a picture of them kissing. "Houston today to see this [star] in my life," she wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait to cheer him on this weekend … I love @dannyamendola (he is instagram-less but I guess I can still tag)."

