Houston today to see this ??? in my life. Can't wait to cheer him on this weekend ❤ I love @dannyamendola (he is instagram-less but I guess I can still tag ?) A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

A kiss for good luck! Olivia Culpo shared a sweet message to her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, as he prepared to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.

"Houston today to see this [star] in my life," the 2012 Miss USA, 24, captioned a picture of herself kissing the NFL pro, 31, while sitting on his lap on Friday, February 3. "Can't wait to cheer him on this weekend … I love @dannyamendola (he is instagram-less but I guess I can still tag)."

My first time in Houston!!!! ?????????? A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Culpo also shared a selfie while enjoying brunch at Houston's al fresco Backstreet Cafe. "My first time in Houston!!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Though the happy couple, who started dating last year, generally keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the former beauty queen has shared countless pictures of herself in Patriots gear in recent months. "LETS GOOOOOOOO #PATRIOTS," she tweeted last month alongside a shot of herself wearing Patriots pajamas while snuggling with her dog.

Prior to her romance with Amendola, Culpo dated Nick Jonas for two years before splitting in June 2015. "She's an amazing person," the 24-year-old singer told Mario Lopez at the time. "We had a great, a beautiful, two years together."

The model was also briefly linked to former NFL pro Tim Tebow. It was widely speculated that the pair parted ways because of Tebow's vow to remain a virgin until marriage. However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2015 that Culpo's heart wasn't ready for a new romance after her split from Jonas. "She just got out of a long-term relationship, and was not interested," the insider said.

