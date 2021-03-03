Olivia Rodrigo Pete Davidson Is My No. 1 Crush

You said forever now I drive alone past your … Pete? Olivia Rodrigo revealed her reaction to Saturday Night Live’s “Drivers License” sketch during a Tuesday, March 2, RADIO.COM interview, calling Pete Davidson her “biggest celebrity crush.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a ‘Drivers License’ sketch where they played the entirety of ‘Drivers License,'” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 18, said. “And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day.”

The Disney actress rose to fame quickly in January when her debut single blew up on TikTok, soon reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song, which many believe was written about Rodrigo’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett and his rumored girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, has been the subject of many love-triangle theories.

“I actually don’t know her at all,” Rodrigo said on Tuesday when asked if she might compose a response to Carpenter’s “Skin” (which was rumored to be a response to “Drivers License”). “I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her. I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about someone I don’t know.“

Regardless of controversy, Rodrigo is enjoying the public’s response to her single.

“It feels like a glitch in the simulation,” Rodrigo said about the success of her No. 1 song. “It’s been so exciting, obviously. It’s every songwriter’s dream to write something that’s really vulnerable and passionate and have it be well-received. So yeah, it’s amazing.”

Rodrigo told the station that she’d heard her hit song could be mentioned during SNL, but she had no idea it would be the subject of an entire sketch.

“I was absolutely floored. I was screaming. I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal,” the former Bizaardvark star said.

In the sketch, Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page led the male members of the SNL cast in a sing-along of Rodrigo’s hit. Bassett, 20, shared his slightly-less-thrilled reaction to the sketch after it aired as well.

“The punchline of the whole thing, which I think is so awesome, is that ‘Drivers License’ affects everyone regardless of age and gender. You don’t have to be a teenage girl to resonate with it,” Rodrigo said.