Celebs were out and about this week, from Olivia Wilde stunning at the 2019 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future event at Chateau Marmont, to Katherine Schwarzenneger taking a stroll in L.A., to Chris Lane picking out Father’s Day presents at DICK’s Sporting Goods. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Olivia Wilde donned Max Mara while attending the 2019 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future event celebrating Elizabeth Debicki at Chateau Marmont

— Amber Heard attended a launch event hosted by Mandana Dayani and Julia Sorkin to celebrate the book Fight Like a Mother by Shannon Watts in L.A.

— Cassie Randolph attended a soirée at Élephante in Santa Monica to celebrate ASTR The Label’s new collection.

— @TheSuitedRacer showed off his new watch at the Swatch BIG BOLD Launch Party at Industria Studios in NYC.

— Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Selma Blair and more showed off their monogrammed bags by Paravel on Instagram, which were gifted by Kourtney Kardashian.

— Chris Lane shopped for a new set of golf clubs for his dad for Father’s Day at DICK’S Sporting Goods store in Leawood, Kansas.

— Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena and girlfriend Nicky Dodaj attended GO Campaign’s Vintage Hollywood fundraiser to benefit at-risk youth across Southern California.

— Minnie Driver helped raise over $66k at the Dress for Success 7th annual Empower Breakfast at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in L.A.

— Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt rocked Rebecca Minkoff Brooke Sunglasses while walking in L.A.

— YouTube star Ruslana Gee attended the launch event for Vetted, a new members-only travel club along with Vetted co-founder Richie Jolivette.

— Curtis Stone hosted “Le Grand Diner,” a traveling consumer dinner series by Champagne Bollinger in partnership Resy, at his Michelin Star restaurant Maude in Beverly Hills.

