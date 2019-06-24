Olympic figure skater and Dancing With the Stars season 18 winner Meryl Davis married Fedor Andreev on Saturday, June 22, her publicist confirmed to CNN.

The newlyweds exchanged vows in the garden of the Le Mas des Poiriers farmhouse in the South of France, according to TeamUSA.org. Approximately 95 guests attended the intimate ceremony, including the bride’s ice dancing partner, Charlie White, and fellow Olympians Jeremy Abbott, Evan Bates, Brian Boitano, Madison Chock, Mirai Nagasu, Tanith Belbin White and Kristi Yamaguchi.

Andreev, 37, is also a figure skater, and his mother, Marina Zoueva, is Davis’ coach. Zoueva, 63, coached her new daughter-in-law and White, 31, to the United States’ first-ever Olympic gold medal in ice dance in 2014. That same year, Davis won DWTS with her pro partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The couple have been together since the fall of 2010 and announced their engagement in July 2017.

“Fedor is one of the kindest people that I’ve ever met. He has such a pure, beautiful heart, and I think that’s what draws me to him the most,” Davis told TeamUSA.org in 2017. “We both just like to enjoy life to the fullest, and I think we really try to bring that out in each other. And so whenever we’re together, we have the best time. He’s my best friend, and I just feel so incredibly lucky that I get to marry my best friend.”

Earlier this year, the Michigan native told Us Weekly exclusively that she and Andreev were “almost” done planning their wedding. “We’ve been engaged for a while, and it felt like we had a lifetime to prepare,” she said at the time. “Now that we’re only a couple of months out, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow. This is happening really soon!’”

The bride and groom have planned a weeklong honeymoon in Europe.

