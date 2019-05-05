Wedding bells in the distance! Meryl Davis got real about her planning process in the final months leading up to her nuptials to fiancé Fedor Andreev.

“It’s almost ready,” the 32-year-old Olympian told Us Weekly exclusively at Figure Skating in Harlem’s 2019 Champions in Life Benefit Gala. “We have some details, like picking out the music stuff, you know. Like what songs we want to dance to. Just some final details, but yeah, almost ready!”

Despite the fact that her fellow figure skater, 37, proposed in July 2017, Davis feels the pressure of a dwindling timeline. “We’ve been engaged for a while, and it felt like we had a lifetime to prepare,” she explained. “Now that we’re only a couple of months out, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow. This is happening really soon!’”

The ice dancer added that the pair will tie the knot in the south of France this summer, followed by a weeklong honeymoon in Europe.

Davis’ longtime figure skating partner, Charlie White, will be by her side too when she walks down the aisle. “I’m already married, so she’s late to the party!” the 31-year-old athlete quipped to Us. “It’s odd. I mean, first of all, how awesome that I get to go to the south of France — just celebrate her and her fiancé. So I’m just happy for her.” (He married Tanith Belbin in April 2015.)

White went on to describe his bond with the Dancing With the Stars season 18 winner. “I’ve known her and I spend more time with her probably than almost anyone else, including her parents, maybe!” he noted. “So just to see her in her best moment or moment of happiness. A lot of work for her has gone into getting it just right. And so I’ll be happy to just be on the celebratory end and enjoying it.”

Don’t expect the gold medalists to team up for a performance at the wedding, though. “No! I don’t want any spotlight,” White insisted. “I will not be taking any of it. No, no, this is about her and her fiancé!”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!