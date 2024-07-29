British athlete Tom Daley gave his diving partner Noah Williams a risqué gift before they teamed up at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Olympic gold medallist is competing in his fifth Olympic Games in the men’s synchronized 10-meter diving event with Williams, and it seems they are in sync on both the diving board and in their humor.

“I did make Noah a c–k sock,” Daley, 30, revealed in a YouTube Q&A with Williams, 24, in January, which has resurfaced as the Olympics get underway in Paris. “It was your 21st birthday and we were in the middle of Budapest, and I was like, ‘What am I going to get him for his birthday? You know what, I’ve got yarn, I’ve got a crochet hook, and I’m gonna make him a c–k sock.’”

In response to a question asking how he knew what size to make the sock, Daley said, “I go by the one-size-fits-most rule.”

“Are you surprised that I’ve actually worn it a few times?” Williams then asked his diving partner.

“No, I’m not,” Daley responded. “I think you actually posted a photo on your OnlyFans of you in your c–k sock. It’s nice that they’re used. Most of the time people use it as, like, a little novelty thing that never actually gets used. So, yeah, at least it’s used.”

Daley is an avid knitter and was even spotted making a Union Jack-themed item on Saturday, July 27, as he watched fellow Team GB teammates Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen win bronze in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard event at the Paris Olympics.

Daley and Williams will compete on Monday, July 29, in the synchronized 10-meter diving event. Daley’s husband, Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, recently shared a sweet tribute to Daley ahead of the Olympics.

“It’s been a little over 16 months since our eldest son, Robbie, shared with Tom that he wished he could watch his Papa dive in the Olympics in person,” Black wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 23. “Yesterday Tom kissed our boys goodbye before entering the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. Today I took our boys to see the Eiffel Tower is this [sic], one of my favorite cities in the world. We are so proud of Tom for all of the sacrifices and incredibly hard work he’s put in to get to his 5th Olympics and to make Robbie’s wish come true!”

Daley and Black, who wed in 2017, are proud parents to sons Robbie, 6, and Phoenix, 16 months, both of whom were born via surrogates.