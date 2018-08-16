Omarosa Manigault brought forth new claims against President Donald Trump.

The former White House staffer, 44, accused the commander in chief, 72, of making a move on her. “Donald Trump hits on all women. He acts inappropriately with all women,” Manigault said on the Thursday, August 16, episode of The Karen Hunter Show on SiriusXM. “And yes, I’m included in that. I’m included in that number of women who Donald Trump has said inappropriate things [to], has looked at inappropriately.”

In her new memoir Unhinged, Manigault details an alleged encounter with the real estate magnate that made her uncomfortable. “I talk about a particular scene in the book where Donald Trump walks up and he grabs a woman during a shoot, a TV Guide shoot that I’m a part of, and he grabs her and starts talking to her in inappropriate ways,” she claimed.

During the episode, Manigault also discussed Melania Trump and rehashed the claims in her tell-all that the first lady is anxious to divorce the hotel mogul.

“That’s my personal opinion of knowing them for 15 years. I’ve known Melania since she was engaged to Donald, not just married [to] him, engaged,” Manigault explained. “You have to go back to 2003 and I can tell you that she is biding her time. She is fed up with him and you will see her making public statements that go against what her husband is saying. That is unprecedented in the history of any presidential marriage. To see the first lady go against the grain of her husband, the president.”

In Unhinged, Manigault also claims that Trump consumes “at least” eight cans of Diet Coke daily and uses a tanning bed every morning so he “looks good.” Even more, she accuses him of being “a racist, a bigot and a misogynist” who said the N-word on camera when filming The Apprentice.

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 14, to issue a denial to Manigault’s claims. “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” he wrote. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!

Us Weekly has reached out to the White House for comment.

