Surprise? Omarosa Manigault took another jab at President Donald Trump by claiming that he uses a tanning bed daily.

“He prefers to do it in the morning so he ‘looks good’ all day,” the former White House staffer, 44, wrote in her new tell-all, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which was released on Monday, August 13.

According to Manigault, the bed is kept in Trump’s private residence and sometimes serves as his only “company,” as First Lady Melania Trump allegedly sleeps in her own room.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum also claimed that the commander in chief, 72, fired chief usher Angella Reid in May 2017 partly due to the way she handled the transportation of the tanning bed.

Manigault then went on to criticize the real estate magnate’s dietary habits and slammed him for being “clearly obese.” She also claimed that he drinks eight cans of Diet Coke every day “at least,” and although she gave him a study warning him against the act, he chose not to read it.

In fact, The Ultimate Merger alum argued that Trump has a button in his office for soda requests. “He just pushes a button in a wooden box on his desk. He can summon anything with that button,” she wrote. “Whenever I went in to brief him, he’d push the button and get us Diet Cokes.”

Manigault’s latest accusations about the president come days after she claimed he used the N-word on set of The Apprentice and alleged he is “a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.”

Although Trump has yet to directly address Manigault’s allegations, he attempted to discredit her via Twitter. “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” the hotel mogul tweeted on Tuesday, August 14. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House is currently available for purchase.

Us Weekly has reached out to the White House and Trump for comment.

