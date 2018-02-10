Omarosa Manigault was hospitalized on Friday, January 9, after injuring herself during a Celebrity Big Brother competition.

The former White House staffer, 44, was competing in a Head of Household game where the cast had to get dizzy and bowl. The CBB live feeds went down during the competition but when they came back Manigault wasn’t there and Marissa Jaret Winokur and Ross Mathews were seen talking about the former Apprentice star and whether she would be allowed to come back to the show.

“You knocked her out and did so wonderfully,” Mathews could be heard whispering to the former Hairspray star as they joked about the competition.

“I put her in the hospital,” Winokur added, admitting she’d hit Manigault during the competition.

Manigault wasn’t back in the Big Brother house on Saturday morning but based on the pair’s lighthearted tone, it appears her injuries aren’t serious. It’s not clear exactly what happened but fellow houseguest Mark McGrath also mentioned that Manigault had suffered an asthma attack, while some CBB fans tweeted about her getting a knock to the head.

The reality TV villain has had an eventful time on the CBS show, making headlines for dissing her former boss, President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, February 8, she opened up to Mathews about her time as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison (she resigned in December 2017), admitting she was “haunted” by the former Apprentice host’s frequent outbursts on Twitter.

She told Mathews she tried to help control Trump’s actions but wasn’t allowed speak with him.

“I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like, ‘Keep her away. Don’t give her access. Don’t let her talk to him,'” she said as she started to cry. “It’s not my circus, not my monkeys. I’d like to say it’s not my problem, but I can’t say that because it’s bad.”

When Mathews asked her if U.S. citizens should be worried, she nodded, adding, “It’s not going to be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

