Along with many others, Orlando Bloom shed “a tear of joy” on Wednesday, January 20, while watching Celebrating America, the star-studded special that followed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ inauguration.

After performances by Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Tim McGraw and more, Katy Perry closed out the night by singing her 2010 hit “Firework,” live from Washington, D.C. During the number, hundreds of fireworks went off behind her.

Bloom, 46, shared a video from the final moments of the performance via Instagram, during which you can hear him yelling, “That was awesome, baby!” He then walked over to kiss his fiancée, 36, and can be heard saying “Great job baby,” as she tells him she loves him.

“One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor captioned the video. “One proud partner here with a tear of joy.”

The couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020. Shortly after her arrival, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the new addition to their family had brought them “closer” as a couple.

“Orlando has made Daisy his priority and slashed a lot of his work time to stay home for the holidays,” a source told Us in November 2020. “Orlando is so happy about being a new dad again. He has been doing the night feeds and helping out however he can.”

The American Idol judge later shared photos of the night via Instagram, showing off her white Thom Browne ensemble and Rahaminov diamond earrings. In one photo, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador joined her, and the couple laughed for the camera.

The duo began dating in 2016 and he proposed three years later. However, in September 2020, a source told Us that they were not “focused” on planning a wedding due to the pandemic. Instead, they’re simply focused on their family.

In August, the “Never Worn White” singer opened up about her specific family plans and complemented the English actor on his parenting skills, as he shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“I told my management, ‘I’m gonna get pregnant, I wanna have a baby, I have a great contender, finally, and I wanna put this record out,’” she told The Sunday Times. “It was planned. [Bloom and I] went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided. I’ve always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, ‘Yes, go.’”