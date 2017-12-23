Elon Musk launched his SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday, December 22 — and the fascinating sight had many celebrities taking to social media to inquire whether it was aliens…or Santa!

Orlando Bloom posted a photo of the rocket and wrote, “er…yea this just flew over my house 👽@elonmusk is this space X or #ufo I’m so over excited 😆 #anothersuccessfullaunch #falcon9” while Rob Lowe wrote, “@spacex launch over my house tonight. Incredible. Go Elon!!!”

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec posted a stunning photo from the sky and captioned it, “Most amazing view from our plane – right in front of us @SpaceX launch ! You can see the engines on left burning up, in middle you see the 1st stage falling back to earth ( we actually saw it burn up ) & on right u see 2nd stage going into space – it’s at 65,000 feet.”

Most amazing view from our plane – right in front of us @SpaceX launch ! You can see the engines on left burning up, in middle you see the 1st stage falling back to earth ( we actually saw it burn up ) & on right u see 2nd stage going into space – it’s at 65,000 feet pic.twitter.com/mBkCfMix5a — Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) December 23, 2017

Courtney Love shared a video and wrote, “@elonmusk is taking us into the future. Watch out universe, here come the weirdest aliens you’ve ever seen, us!” January Jones posted her own shot on Instagram and captioned it, “Uhhhh… Santa??”

Uhhhh… Santa?? A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Dec 22, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards revealed on Twitter they were frightened by the spectacle. The Sur entrepreneur wrote, “That had to be scariest thing ever @KyleRichards & I were talking on the phone, thinking the world had ended” and jokingly later wrote, “I apologized for everything I said about u, thought they would be my last words @KyleRichards I take it back lol.” Richards also tweeted, “Lisa & I were on the phone when we saw this. We thought that was it and we were going out together on the phone.”

That had to be scariest thing ever @KyleRichards

& I were talking on the phone,thinking the world had ended — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) December 23, 2017

I apologized for everything I said about u,thought they would be my last words @KyleRichards

I take it back lol pic.twitter.com/Kr6TgCJFGY — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) December 23, 2017

Despite some celebrities being amazed, others were not so convinced. Demi Lovato tweeted, “I’m calling bullshit on SpaceX’s excuse. That shit’s a UFO and there’s been others that have been seen that are just like it!!”

I’m calling bullshit on SpaceX’s excuse. That shit’s a UFO and there’s been others that have been seen that are just like it!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 23, 2017

Those who missed the event will get another chance to witness it — according to SpaceX’s press release, “SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a global leader in mobile voice and data satellite communications. This is the fourth set of 10 satellites in a series of 75 total satellites that SpaceX will launch for Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium® NEXT.”

Musk, for his part, quipped: “It was definitely aliens.” He later tweeted, “If you liked tonight’s launch, you will really like Falcon Heavy next month: 3 rocket cores & 3X thrust. 2 cores return to base doing synchronized aerobatics. 3rd lands on droneship.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!