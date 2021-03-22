With a 6-month-old at home, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have their hands full — and their busy schedules have made it difficult to find some alone time.

During a rapid-fire interview on Saturday, March 20, The Guardian asked the Retaliation star, 44, how often he and the American Idol judge, 36, have sex, and his answer was all too relatable for other new parents.

“Not enough — we just had a baby though,” he responded.

The engaged couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020, joining Bloom’s 10-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

The actor celebrated his blended family during Saturday’s interview when asked to name the loves of his life.

“My son, Flynn, and my daughter, Daisy Dove, a dog called Mighty and then, of course, my fiancée,” he said before reflecting on the canine’s tragic July 2020 death. “I lost my poodle, Mighty. He was out of my sight for just seven minutes; he went out on an adventure and didn’t come back, and was taken by a coyote, I think. It was awful, really painful; he taught me about love and loyalty, and how the connection between living beings can be.”

Bloom is no stranger to opening up about his sex life — or lack thereof. In March 2020, he revealed that he had been abstinent for six months prior to sparking a romance with Perry at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016.

“[My friend] Laird [Hamilton] said, ‘If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,’” the Pirates of the Caribbean star told The Sunday Times. “It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.’”

Bloom said that he initially “was going to do three months” without sex, but he ultimately decided to double the time in addition to staying away from masturbating and watching pornography.

“Completely nothing. It was insane,” he recalled. “I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.”

After dating on and off for three years, the Carnival Row star proposed to the “Teenage Dream” singer on Valentine’s Day in February 2019.