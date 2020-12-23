No filter! Celebrities kept Us on their toes in 2020 by spilling all about everything from their sex lives to their penis sizes to their relationships and so much more.

Carmen Electra, Tom Brady, Kris Jenner and Pete Davidson were just a few of the stars who shared too much information this year, though their carefree (and often crude!) comments brought plenty of joy and laughter in a year plagued by a deadly virus and a divisive presidential election.

Electra opened up in April about her hot and heavy romance with NBA legend Dennis Rodman, whom she started dating in 1998 and drunkenly married in Las Vegas later that year, only to divorce months later.

“One day when the [Chicago] Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” the model recalled to the Los Angeles Times. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. … [We were] pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.”

Meanwhile, Brady and Davidson had, ahem, penis on the brain in 2020. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers publicly complimented his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski’s manhood after catching a glimpse in the locker room, while the Saturday Night Live star responded to his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande’s viral 2018 tweet implying that he was “10 inches” long below the belt.

“She has very little hands,” Davidson said of the 5-foot Grammy winner in his Netflix special, Alive From New York, which premiered in February. “Everything is f–king huge to her.”

