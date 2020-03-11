Vanessa Lachey Says ‘Shower Sex’ Is the Secret to Her Marriage to Nick

Keeping it spicy! Vanessa Lachey revealed that she and her husband, Nick Lachey, keep their marriage strong by scheduling their intimate time in the shower.

“Shower sex,” the Love Is Blind cohost. 39, said was her secret to a happy relationship on the Wednesday, March 11 episode of “The Bellas Podcast.” “I love you Nick. So I’m in the shower and I’m like, ‘I have a full day. You have a full day. It’s either now or never.’ The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex.”

“The Bellas Podcast” cohost Nikki Bella confessed that she and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, used to have shower sex but stopped because “I think we need a bigger shower.” Bella, 36, and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, got engaged in November 2019 just two months before the Total Bellas star announced that they are expecting their first child together.

“If you tell Artem, ‘I want to have sex with you in the shower so we need a bigger shower,’ I have a feeling he’ll be like, ‘Extreme Makeover.’ In 48 hours, you’ll have a brand-new marble shower,” Vanessa quipped. “I always say, ‘Tomorrow wake me up.’ And [Nick’s] like you know that never works because I’m never a morning sex girl. I’m not. I’m sorry. I need to be late night, which is why I’m in the shower and he’s there and the kids are gone…I say babe and he knows exactly.”

The Total Request Live alum and Nick, 46, began dating in 2006 after she appeared in the music video for his song “What’s Left of Me.” Vanessa told Tamron Hall in February that the twosome had been friendly for years but their relationship went to the next level amid his divorce from Jessica Simpson. The 98 Degrees member frequently stopped by TRL with Simpson while promoting their MTV reality series The Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

“Nick and I knew each other in passing because we both worked at MTV,” Vanessa told Hall, 49. “He would come on the show to promote his album or anything he was doing at the time, and I was there working on TRL. We would just catch up and we would just talk and hang out. And then when he was single and I was single … he asked me to be in his music video.”

The pair split in June 2009 before they rekindled their romance in October 2009. Vanessa and Nick got engaged in November 2010 and tied the knot eight months later. They are the parents of son Camden, 7, daughter Brooklyn, 5, and son Phoenix, 3.