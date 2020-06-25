Paul Rudd Jokes About His Manhood: It’s ‘Bigger Than My Paycheck’

No shame in his game! Paul Rudd is keeping his lips sealed on the future of a third Ant-Man movie — but he has no problem discussing the size of his manhood.

The Clueless star, 51, virtually joined his Avengers: Endgame costar Chris Evans on Thursday, June 25, for an interview with Variety‘s Actors on Actors. During the conversation, the Captain America star, 39, asked if there are plans in the works for a third Ant-Man film.

“I’m not going to be able to say anything, Chris,” Rudd responded.

Evans jokingly replied, “I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. Paul, what’s your penis size?” The Knocked Up star quipped back, “It’s even bigger than my paycheck.”

Rudd joined the Marvel family in 2013 when he was cast as Ant-Man. Although the New Jersey native stars in the highly successful film franchise, Rudd told Us Weekly in October 2019 that his children aren’t intrigued by his stardom.

“[They’re] big Marvel fans,” Rudd said of his son Jack, 15, and daughter Darby, 10, whom he shares with his wife, Julie Yaeger. “They’re excited to see all of the movies and truthfully just want to know what Tom Holland is like. Really at the end of the day, I’m just their dad.”

One year earlier, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star revealed that his kids’ favorite part about visiting the Ant-Man set is the free candy.

“I’m still their dad so they move onto the next thing pretty quick,” Rudd told Us in June 2018. “They’ll come to set and they’ll think it’s cool and they’ve seen the suit, but then once they’re there, they just want to know where the table with the free candy is. They’ll grab one or two things and then want to leave.”

Rudd’s children might not view their dad as a celebrity, but he’s made a big impression on fans who can’t get enough of his youthful looks. Evans witnessed people’s infatuation with his pal firsthand when he guest-starred on the game show Billy on the Street in November 2019. Host Billy Eichner asked bystanders if they prefer Rudd or Evans and one fan was ready with her answer.

“Paul Rudd, for sure. All the way. Because he’s from Clueless and he’s never-aging!” she said to which Evans replied, “As if!” — a nod to Rudd’s role in the 1995 movie.