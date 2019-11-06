Fan Picks Paul Rudd Over Avengers Costar Chris Evans He’s Never Aging





“For a dollar!” In a new episode of former Funny or Die sensation, Billy on the Street, Chris Evans was joined by his Avengers: Endgame costar Paul Rudd in a mad dash through the streets of New York City.

Comedian Billy Eichner, whose show was recently moved to Netflix, forced flustered New Yorkers to choose between Evans, 38, and Rudd, 50, in a hilarious “would you rather” style game.

While promoting his latest movie, Knives Out, the Captain America actor kicked off the 15th anniversary of Billy on the Street and didn’t quite seem to know what he had gotten himself into. For much of the fast-paced video, Evans stood silently by Eichner, 41, as the comedian shouted at people who didn’t recognize the Marvel franchise star.

“Has Chris Evans made a difference in your life?” Eichner asked innocent passersby before bumping into Rudd and dragging him along as the episode’s special guest.

The trio continued down the sidewalk, asking random strangers, “For a dollar: Who would you rather have sex with? Chris Evans or Paul Rudd?”

“Who would you rather have sex with. Chris Evans or Paul Rudd?”

“Paul Rudd for sure”

“Why?”

“Because he never ageing” THIS WOMAN HAS TASTE pic.twitter.com/rS4kT1fAJx — Marti misses Tony ⎊ (@artxtom) November 6, 2019

One woman had her answer ready for Eichner immediately. “Paul Rudd, for sure. All the way,” she said confidently. “Because he’s from Clueless and he’s never aging!”

To her surprise, the youthful movie star jumped out from behind Eichner and quoted the 1995 movie’s iconic line: “As if!”

Rudd’s “never aging” face has been at the center of some of the internet’s most outrageous memes, especially as the Ant-Man star celebrated his 50th birthday in April. When fans realized Rudd had reached the major milestone, they flocked to Twitter to express their disbelief.

“Paul Rudd looks better at 50 than you all did at 25. BTW, he looked better than you at 25 than you did at 25,” one fan tweeted.

PBS News Hour executive producer Sara Just played along, wondering, “Why isn’t medical science studying Paul Rudd for clues into the aging process? Why hasn’t his dermatologist been hauled before Congress for an explanation?”

Ever the good sport, Rudd acknowledged the phenomenon during a Clueless cast reunion at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo in March. “I’m 80 years old on the inside,” he told fans. “It’s a mess underneath all this.”