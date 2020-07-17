Watching adult films with family? Ali Wentworth revealed she “would” view porn with her and George Stephanopoulos’ two children instead of letting them watch it on their own.

“In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way,” the comedian, 55, told Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani during the Thursday, July 16, “The Dissenters” podcast episode. “They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want.”

The actress, who shares Elliott, 17, and Harper, 15, with the All Too Human author, 59, concluded, “You can’t stop them, so I would watch it with them. I would look at the porn with them that one time, like, ‘They’re performing.’”

Wentworth also looks at social media with her daughters, telling the hosts: “I say, ‘Do you see this girl? There is a hole she is trying to fill.’ … I [also] use humour to try to converse with them and say things like, ‘Did you drop out of school today. Did you get married today?’”

The Go Ask Ali author has previously spoken candidly of her and Stephanopoulos’ sex life, saying they got it on twice a day in 1997. “Chris Rock even said to me, ‘You’re a married couple and you have an active physical life. That’s a great thing,’” she said on Good Morning America in April 2018. “I’m not ashamed of it. There’s nothing to be ashamed of!”

The Nightcap star explained in her memoir at the time: “The lowest moment for me is when the time arrives for the fateful question: ‘How often do you and your husband have sex?’ I have lost friends with this question. The women gasp and scream like I’ve confessed that I shot my dog. One of them always slams her first down on the table; a woman’s wine glass once smashed in her hand. I’m sorry! We’re hot for each other. Jesus!”

In 2003, the New York University graduate clapped back at rumors that she and the political commentator were on the rocks. “Come on, do you know of many strained marriages that make love twice a day?” she asked the Washington Post at the time.

Wentworth and Stephanopoulos tied the knot in 2001 in New York City. They welcomed Elliott and Harper in 2002 and 2005, respectively.