The truth hurts. Pete Davidson used his new Netflix standup special to finally respond to his ex- fiancée Ariana Grande’s comments about dating him as a “distraction.”

The Saturday Night Live star, 26, opened up about his ex, whom he was engaged to for four months in 2018, during the Pete Davidson: Alive From New York special, which debuted on Netflix on Tuesday, February 25 — only after learning she had told Vogue their relationship was “frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic.”

“She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have,” Davidson said in the special. “You’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine.”

He continued: “Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s–ting on my ex.”

The comedian added that he wouldn’t last a day in Hollywood if he said something like, “Yeah, I was just f—king him because I was bored and then Fortnite came out.”

After the “Dangerous Woman” singer, 26, was brutally honest with Vogue in its August 2019 issue, Davidson claimed she didn’t get any real backlash or repercussions for what she said about him, while he was called “butt-hole eyes from Barstoolsports.com.”

“Sometimes life is a little unfair,” the New York native said, pointing out once again that he was joking about the whole thing. “My biggest fear is that I’m gonna get shot in the back of the head by a 9-year-old with a ponytail and the last thing I’m gonna hear is ‘#canceled.'”

Later in the special, Davidson addressed the time in 2018 when the “Thank U, Next” singer mentioned on social media that he was well-endowed — aka he had “big d—k energy.”

“She’s a very smart person,” The King of Staten Island actor admitted, noting that Grande’s comment was actually a curse. “She did that so that every girl that sees my d—k for the rest of my life is disappointed. It’s a lifetime L.”

Following their split in October 2018, Davidson went on to date Kate Beckinsale from January 2019 to May. The actor was then linked to Margaret Qualley, but the two called it quits in mid-October 2019. Davidson was most recently dating Kaia Gerber, who he split from after three months in January 2020.