Ariana Grande has got herself a funny man! Pete Davidson is no stranger to making millions of viewers laugh on Saturday Night Live, and Us Weekly is taking a look back on some of the comedian’s best moments.

October 2014

Davidson channeled his inner actor in a hilarious parody titled “The Group Hopper,” which channeled the likings of every young adult film of late including The Hunger Games, Divergent and The Giver. The comedian was joined by host Bill Hader and other castmates as he’s deemed “The Hero” or as he thought his necklace read, “Zero.”

December 2014

The comedian declared his love for a woman (Amy Adams) in an awkward way while revealing he fell for her after he drilled a hole in the locker room wall and watched her through it.

November 2015

During a Weekend Update segment, Davidson spoke on the topic of transgender bathrooms. “You don’t need a sex change to do it. You can just walk in. There’s no bouncer, the door’s right there,” he said before joking that he’d “been using the ladies bathroom at [SNL] to poop for two months.”

April 2016

A classic spin on a pool boy story! The stand-up comedian makes out with a married woman — played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus — before trying to end things.

December 2017

The New York-native took on a Bachelor auction where he showed off his not-so-good talent of dancing, which somehow wooed three ladies including Saoirse Ronan, Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon. Ronan ultimately bids $15,000 for awkward Chad.

February 2017

A date request gone wrong! In the “Meet Cute” skit, Claire — played by Kristen Stewart — agrees to a date with Davidson’s character Steve, however, after she leaves the coffee shop, he realizes he blew it as he doesn’t know where they’re going, what her last name is or how to reach her.

November 2017

In another Weekend Update, Davidson talks about how his native Staten Island “doesn’t really like him,” before showing a fake clip from a local newspaper that favors fellow SNL costar Colin Jost.

January 2018

Jessica Chastain plays a hospital physician who admits to falling in love with a young guy named Chad (Davidson) — and all he can do is hand her a bedpan of pee.

