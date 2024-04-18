Orlando Bloom‘s romance with fiancée Katy Perry is perfect in his eyes.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 47, opened up about his relationship with the American Idol judge, 39, during a Thursday, April 18, episode of Trevor Noah‘s “What Now?” podcast while promoting his new Peacock docuseries, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge.

“I wouldn’t change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ‘How do we do this?'” he told the former Daily Show host, 40. “Because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives — and hers is even … it’s like a universe sometimes.

He continued, “But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like … we’re just gonna build a sandcastle.”

When Noah told Bloom earlier in the episode that it seemed like he and Perry were pursuing a “life of purpose,” “peace” and “normalcy,” the Carnival Row star reflected on the things that made him head-over-heels for the “Roar” singer in the early days of their relationship.

“I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was … she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?” he said. “When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn’t conscious of… [it] wasn’t what I was listening to, but I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara.”

The couple met at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016, and Perry later explained their rom-com worthy meet cute during an episode of American Idol.

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” she said at the time. “So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!'”

Though the pair split in February 2017, Bloom and Perry rekindled their romance the following year, making their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2018.

The couple got engaged after Bloom popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and Perry announced in March 2020 that they were expecting their first baby together. They welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August that year. (Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, 13, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.)

Though they have yet to tie the knot, a source told Us Weekly why Perry and Bloom were taking their time with the wedding after they postponed their planned December 2019 nuptials due to a change in location. The couple later postponed their wedding a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“It just wasn’t meant to be,” the insider said of their original wedding plans. “Their beautiful daughter arrived and she is their sole focus. Planning for any wedding has been put on hold. It will happen, but it’s just not something they are focused on as a couple currently.”