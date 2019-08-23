



Round two! Oscar Isaac and his wife, Elvira Lind, are expecting their second child.

Lind, 42, who revealed in July that she’s pregnant, displayed her growing baby bump in an Instagram photo on Thursday, August 22. The post featured her and the Star Wars: The Force Awakens star, 40, at the doctor’s office.

“#CheckupThursday #partytime,” she captioned the shot.

Lind, a director known for documentaries like Bobbi Jene and Songs for Alexis, also showed off her bump last week with a photo of her and a colleague editing some footage. The picture showed the editor at the computer, while the director watched from afar, with her pregnant belly on full display.

“horizontal #day5edit,” she captioned the Instagram post.

On August 12, Lind took to her Instagram with an update on when she and Isaac are expecting their second child, revealing that the baby is only a few weeks away.

“Last weeks count down to #2kidschaos,” she wrote.

The director first announced her pregnancy on July 18 with an Instagram photo at seven months pregnant. In her caption, Lind reflected on what it was like to be a working mom.

“So this is how happy I looked a few days ago while shooting a movie in the midst of a heatwave whilst the size of a small horse, 2 months away from having another baby,” she wrote. “Despite those things I still felt like my feet never touched the ground and I flew and flew from sheer joy.”

Isaac and Lind, who was pregnant with their first child at the time, married in March 2017. A month later, they welcomed their son, Eugene, named after Isaac’s late mother Eugenia, who died a month before his wedding.

In a 2018 interview with GQ, the Ex-Machina actor explained why his marriage to Lind seemed so sudden.

“She’s Danish — she’s not a citizen, and she was very pregnant,” he said. “And there was an element of figuring out ‘Well, where are we going to be?’ And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more.”

He continued, “Also, the Danes, they don’t really believe in marriage. I think it has a lot to do with the equality of the sexes over there. Marriage doesn’t mean anything financially, because the state takes care of people. So the marriage itself becomes less important.”

Isaac and Lind made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Golden Globes. After the actor won for his work in Show Me a Hero in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category, he was seen planting a kiss on his then-girlfriend on camera before he went on stage to accept his award.

